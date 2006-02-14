Yahoo et Ajax

Yahoo propose depuis hier une librairie d’outils Ajax pour développer de belles applications « Web 2.0 »

La plupart des composants sont déjà présent sur les applications yahoo (le nouveau webmail, drag and drops, rating, calendrier and so on….)

Toutes les infos se trouvent sur cette page

Dès que j’aurai un peu de temps j’essaierai de tester tout ça.

