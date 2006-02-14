Yahoo et Ajax

Yahoo propose depuis hier une librairie d’outils Ajax pour développer de belles applications « Web 2.0 »
La plupart des composants sont déjà présent sur les applications yahoo (le nouveau webmail, drag and drops, rating, calendrier and so on….)
Toutes les infos se trouvent sur cette page
Dès que j’aurai un peu de temps j’essaierai de tester tout ça.
Thanks, I have recently been searching for info about this topic for ages and yours is the best I have diocsvered so far. However, what concerning the bottom line? Are you certain about the source?
Â Couldnt agree more, I used to pride myself on looking ar a door mirror or a door handle & knowing what car it was, kinda lost it with many for the samey Japanese cars but 20 years ago cars were more varied than the collection of streamlined jelly molds we have today.
witam wszystkich chcialbym sie podzielic moja refleksja w sprawie wody redox a mianowicie czy nie lepiej powrocic do starych dobrych syfonow w ktorych sie umieszczalo maly zbiorniczek z co2 ale zamiast niego napelnic wodorem ? a syfon poprostu napelnic woda przegotowana osmotyczna . koszt napewno ponizej 100 zl a nie w okolicach 10 000 zl . pozdrawiam .
Hey, look who’s back posting articles … nice one!> “Iâ€™m not sure if there is a standard name for the next effect.”I think “color boost” is fine. Maybe over-exposure or saturation would also fit, but I prefer color boost.