Yulbiz Strasbourg #3 : blogs et réseaux sociaux

Une nouvelle édition du Yulbiz Strasbourg aura lieu le vendredi 29 janvier à 19h au Rafiot.

La thématique est très intéressante puisqu’il s’agira des Blog et réseaux sociaux pour TPE / PME !

Le Web Social est sujet très en vogue et qui m’intéresse tout particulièrement (entre autres pour FootAmat et RugbyAmat, mais pas uniquement).

Ainsi cette nouvelle rencontre Blog & Business à Strasbourg devrait intéresser :

Ceux qui souhaitent communiquer via les réseaux sociaux et les blogs

Ceux qui souhaitent partager leur expérience, bonne ou mauvaise

Les personnes animant des réseaux (community manager)

Ceux qui proposent ce type de service

Les étudiants ou formateurs en e-marketing

Les “évangélisateurs” de tout poil

Et bien sur, les copains bloggueurs qui veulent partager un verre entre amis

Pour les personnes qui ne connaissent pas les Yulbiz

Un Yulbiz est une rencontre informelle entre blogueurs d’affaires, gens d’affaires intéressés par les blogues et professionnels du Web. Il n’est pas nécessaire d’avoir un blog pour participer à Yulbiz mais si le sujet « blog » ne vous intéresse pas, la soirée pourrait être longue pour vous. Ce meeting est gratuit et vous n’avez qu’à payer votre consommation (et la mienne éventuellement).

Les rencontres Yulbiz sont accompagnées de 3 (+1) traditions fondamentales :

Etre de bonne humeur et échanger

Répondre à la question du jour (par écrit sur un support dédié)

L’After-Yulbiz pour les plus courageux, poursuite des discussions au restaurant

Payer une bière à Gillou

Vous souhaitez participer ? Cliquez ici pour vous inscrire au Yulbiz Strasbourg N°3 !

Si certains habitants du Haut-Rhin souhaitent co-voiturer pour se rendre au Yulbiz, faites-moi signe !