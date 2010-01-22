Yulbiz Strasbourg #3 : blogs et réseaux sociaux

Une nouvelle édition du Yulbiz Strasbourg aura lieu le vendredi 29 janvier à 19h au Rafiot.
La thématique est très intéressante puisqu’il s’agira des Blog et réseaux sociaux pour TPE / PME !
Le Web Social est sujet très en vogue et qui m’intéresse tout particulièrement (entre autres pour FootAmat et RugbyAmat, mais pas uniquement).
Ainsi cette nouvelle rencontre Blog & Business à Strasbourg devrait intéresser :
- Ceux qui souhaitent communiquer via les réseaux sociaux et les blogs
- Ceux qui souhaitent partager leur expérience, bonne ou mauvaise
- Les personnes animant des réseaux (community manager)
- Ceux qui proposent ce type de service
- Les étudiants ou formateurs en e-marketing
- Les “évangélisateurs” de tout poil
- Et bien sur, les copains bloggueurs qui veulent partager un verre entre amis
Pour les personnes qui ne connaissent pas les Yulbiz
Un Yulbiz est une rencontre informelle entre blogueurs d’affaires, gens d’affaires intéressés par les blogues et professionnels du Web. Il n’est pas nécessaire d’avoir un blog pour participer à Yulbiz mais si le sujet « blog » ne vous intéresse pas, la soirée pourrait être longue pour vous. Ce meeting est gratuit et vous n’avez qu’à payer votre consommation (et la mienne éventuellement).
Les rencontres Yulbiz sont accompagnées de 3 (+1) traditions fondamentales :
- Etre de bonne humeur et échanger
- Répondre à la question du jour (par écrit sur un support dédié)
- L’After-Yulbiz pour les plus courageux, poursuite des discussions au restaurant
- Payer une bière à Gillou
Vous souhaitez participer ? Cliquez ici pour vous inscrire au Yulbiz Strasbourg N°3 !
Si certains habitants du Haut-Rhin souhaitent co-voiturer pour se rendre au Yulbiz, faites-moi signe !
On s'y retrouve alors .. Je pensais faire l'A/R dans la journée car le lendemain j'ai un rdv important sur Nancy mais rien e nous empêche de passer une excellente soirée !!
Carrément !!
A croire que c'est fait expres, je ne serais pas sur strasbourg PILE à partir de vendredi soir :'(
J'avais déjà loupé l'ancienne, pour des vacances au ski je crois et la rebelote.
Pourtant je ne t'ai jamais rencontré, j'ai jamais dit de conneries, pourquoi m'en veux tu à ce point hein ? HEIIIIIIIIIIIN ?
Enfant, un garçon m'a volé tout un sac de bille, il s'appelait raf ! Depuis j'essaie de les éviter au maximum. Ca n'a rien de personnel. Si tu change de nom, j'arrangerai la date pour le prochain Yulbiz ! ;p
Blague à part, tu fais quoi raf ? Tu travailles dans les métiers du web en Alsace ?
Mon surnom est Polo, ça peut le faire ? et je te filerais un sac de biere en compensation
Oui je suis Développeur indépendant depuis Septembre sur Strasbourg. Avant je travaillais en temps que webmaster ( en alternance ) chez Graifti-prospective.
Va pour le sac de bière ! Si tu me prends pas les sentiments ;p
En espérant de croiser au prochain Yulbiz !
